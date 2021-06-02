© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Interview with Prof. Peskin on the origin of cancer. Serge 4 The Truth
Follow
0
Share
Report
14 views • June 02, 2021
Brian Peskin is a theoretical research scientist specializing in lipids-based pharmacognosy—a class of drug derived from plant-based sources; specifically, seed oils. A notable benefit of this approach is the minimization/elimination of harmful side effects. He focuses specifically on the modulation of physiologically targeted essential fatty acids (EFAs) — termed Parent Essential Oils (PEOs) — and their eicosanoid metabolites. He is a translational science expert with a long-term interest in diabetes and its underlying pathophysiology. In 2002, he began extensive research on the relationship of PEOs and their metabolites to cancer and cardiovascular disease. Mr. Peskin’s work is focused on pathways that maximize oxygen delivery and blood flow to the human cell and maximizing tissue functionality.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.