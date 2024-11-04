FBI Seize Diddy 'Blackmail Tapes' Featuring Kamala Harris and J.Lo

Recently seized recordings from Sean “Diddy” Combs’ infamous Freak Offs hold revelations about Jennifer Lopez and Kamala Harris that will shake the very foundations of the political establishment in Washington, D.C., and send shock waves around the world.

As Diddy languishes in prison, haunted by the fate of Jeffrey Epstein, his fellow sex trafficker and blackmail operative, Kamala Harris also finds herself in a dangerous position. Reports suggest she’s desperate to keep FBI-seized footage from her days in Los Angeles under wraps—footage that, if released, will torpedo her political career.

Now, whistleblowers close to Diddy, Lopez, and Harris are stepping forward, exposing a web of alleged sex crimes and abuses involving Hollywood icons, star athletes, and powerful D.C. elites. Kamala has weathered numerous scandals before, but this time, the walls are closing in, and the truth is coming to light.

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/