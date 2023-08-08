Dr. Jane Ruby Show: A.I Artificial Intelligence Noncompliance to Reveal the Enemy

Sabotaging Healthcare to Introduce A.I Noncompliance to Reveal the Enemy. Katherine Watt reports the majority of covid/bioweapon injections were given at pharmacies. Moving the location closer to communities normalizes the concept of getting regular injections. Requirements for injectors have been lowered along with protection from liability. She says there’s an incentive to sabotage the normal operation of healthcare settings to justify bringing in AI to replace staff. People must stop complying with the injections and government involvement in healthcare.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.