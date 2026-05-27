🇺🇸🇮🇱🪖 US and Israel turn Ukraine into deadly testing zone for experimental weapons - former US officer

💬 “I think Ukraine is being held up by Europe and the United States. And we're holding them up in part because they are experimenting with incredibly sophisticated technology, and they're doing it with our dollars and our facilities, on their soil,” former US Col. Larry Wilkerson says.

Wilkerson compares the US to Hitler in 1936, testing dive bombers over Spain, and now the Americans are doing the same thing in Ukraine with Israel by its side.

Source @Geopolitics Prime

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