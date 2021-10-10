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Malone & Vanden Bossche: COVID-19 Vaccine REALITY 💉
Information Warfare
Information Warfare
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609 views • October 10, 2021
The first live discussion between two stalwarts in the COVID-19 pandemic. Both men have taken an ethical stand to focus on science and not be afraid to share their expertise. The world now stands at a crossroads again. Where do we plant our next step?

Geert Vanden Bossche - Expert vaccine developer (Belgium)
Robert Malone MD - Inventor of mRNA vaccines (USA)

Introduction and "Best of" Segments by Del Bigtree. Originally aired on September 30th 2021.
VANDEN BOSSCHE & MALONE: COVID-19 GIANTS UNITE
https://thehighwire.com/videos/vanden-bossche-malone-covid-19-giants-unite/

Full Interview starts at 52:15. Originally aired on September 25th 2021.
Meeting of the COVID-19 Giants with Geert Vanden Bossche and Robert Malone MD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qP31cfD3YOY
Thanks to Vejon Health
https://mcmillanresearch.com
Keywords
sciencefdacdcvaccinationvaccinefactspandemicvirusmalonethe highwireimmune responseantibodiescoronaviruscovid-19sars-cov2covid-19 vaccineadevejonvanden bossche
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