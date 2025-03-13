Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (13 March 2025)

⚡️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces inflicted damage on a mechanised brigade and a motorised infantry brigade of the AFU near Kazachya Lopan and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

▪️The AFU lost up to 35 troops, a tank, five motor vehicles, two artillery guns, and an electronic warfare station. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

📍The Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of a mechanised brigade, an assault brigade of the AFU, and a territorial defence brigade close to Kopanki, Novoyegorovka (Kharkov region), and Redkodub (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The enemy losses amounted to more than 220 troops, four U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, three motor vehicles, four field artillery guns, and two electronic warfare stations. Two ammunition depots were destroyed.

📍Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops hit formations of four mechanised brigades, an infantry brigade, an assault brigade, and an unmanned aerial vehicles brigade of the AFU close to Aleksandropol, Aleksandro-Kalinovo, Verolyubovka, Konstantinovka, Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, and Krymskoye ( Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to more than 225 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles including a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, and a field artillery gun. Two ammunition depots were destroyed.

↗️ The units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing to the depths of enemy defences. Russian troops hit formations of two mechanised brigades, two jaeger brigades, an assault brigade, an unmanned aerial vehicles brigade of the AFU, a marine brigade, and two national guard brigades close to Dimitrov, Novopavlovka, Krasnoarmeysk, Shevchenko, Sribnoye, Udachnoye, Ulyanovka, Mirolyubovka, and Uspenovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The enemy lost more than 475 troops, five armoured fighting vehicles including a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, a UK-made Spartan armoured personnel carrier, seven motor vehicles, two artillery guns, and an electronic warfare station.

🔥 The Vostok Group of Forces engaged an infantry brigade, an assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and two territorial defence brigades close to Otradnoye, Bogatyr, Fedorovka, and Konstantinopol (Donetsk People's Republic) during active operations.

▪️The enemy losses amounted to more than 180 troops, a tank, four armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, four field artillery guns including two Bogdana self-propelled artillery systems.

💥 The Dnepr Group of Forces units inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of a coastal defence brigade of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades close to Nikolskoye, Burgunka, Tyaginka (Kherson Oblast) and Pavlovka (Zaporozhye region).

▪️Up to 55 troops, eight motor vehicles, and one electronic warfare station were neutralised.

🛫 Operational-tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery crews of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have inflicted damage on military facilities of airfield infrastructure, the unmanned aerial vehicles and storage facilities as well as clusters of AFU manpower and hardware and foreign mercenaries in 158 areas.

🔎 Russian air defence systems shot down four JDAM guided aerial bombs and two HIMARS projectiles as well as 147 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the AFU losses amounted to:

▫️657 aircraft,

▫️283 helicopters,

▫️46,508 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️600 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️22,144 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️1,526 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️22,521 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️32,745 units of support military vehicles.