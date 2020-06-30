VACCINES / In some cases the cell lines that are used might be tumorigenic

scripturesRomans 10:13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.Romans 10:9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.Luke 9:23 And he said to them all, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me.Luke 9:24 For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: but whosoever will lose his life for my sake, the same shall save it.John 3:3 Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.2Timothy 2:19Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.Matthew 4:17 From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.SHARE THE GOSPEL OF JESUS CHRIST !!1 Corinthians 15:1-41Co 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;1Co 15:2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.1Co 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;1Co 15:4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scripturesFDA WEB:dictionary:brought to our attention and credit to stranger than fiction channel on facebook