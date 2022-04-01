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DNA Under Siege: Bioweapons Developed in Ukraine Specifically Target Abrahamic Bloodline
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425 views • April 01, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Israel piloted the testing for the mRNA vaccines, vaccines that may have been utilized as ethnic bioweapons. Dr. Ariyana Love joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to discuss the targets of the Ukrainian bioweapon labs, and more. Dr. Love detailed the real reason Russia invaded Ukraine, the details of Ukraine's, Biden-backed genetically-targeting bioweapons program, and the Khazar’s immunity to the tools of death.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vz7rd3-dna-under-siege-bioweapons-developed-in-ukraine-specifically-target-abraham.html
Israel piloted the testing for the mRNA vaccines, vaccines that may have been utilized as ethnic bioweapons. Dr. Ariyana Love joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to discuss the targets of the Ukrainian bioweapon labs, and more. Dr. Love detailed the real reason Russia invaded Ukraine, the details of Ukraine's, Biden-backed genetically-targeting bioweapons program, and the Khazar’s immunity to the tools of death.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vz7rd3-dna-under-siege-bioweapons-developed-in-ukraine-specifically-target-abraham.html
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