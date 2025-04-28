BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Narcoführer claims that Kiev Regime soldiers are still operating in the Kursk and Belgorod regions of Russia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
48 views • 1 week ago

The Narcoführer (Zelensky) claims that Kiev Regime soldiers are still operating in the Kursk and Belgorod regions of Russia.

Putin claimed in video yesterday that troops were removed from these border areas in Russia.

Adding: 

Lavrov and Rubio Hold Phone Talks, Focus on Ukraine Crisis

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a telephone conversation to continue what officials described as a "productive exchange of views" on key aspects of the recently intensified Russian-American political dialogue, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The discussion primarily focused on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Both diplomats emphasized the importance of creating the necessary conditions for negotiations aimed at agreeing on a roadmap toward a lasting peace in Ukraine, the ministry added.

