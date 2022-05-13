ROBERT F. KENNEDY, JR. SOUNDS THE ALARM OVER GENOCIDAL CRIMES OF ANTHONY FAUCI AND BILL GATES

Interviewed by Mike Adams, New York Times bestselling author Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. talked about National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci. Kennedy wrote a revealing book about Fauci titled “The Real Anthony Fauci.”



Kennedy described Fauci as the J. Edgar Hoover of public health for his longevity in the field. Today, he said, Fauci is the most powerful man in the history of public health. Fauci's power enabled him to shut down entire economies, bankrupt nations and societies, engineered the largest shift in wealth and abolished rights to assembly.



Fauci managed to do all that with the help of $7.6 billion annual budget, including $1.6 billion from the military that allowed him to develop bioweapons.



Kennedy also told a story about Bill Gates inviting Fauci to his mansion in Seattle to propose a vaccine partnership “to essentially take control of the $60 billion industry with no limitations on its exploding growth.” Over the next 20 years since that meeting, Kennedy said, Gates and Fauci had built an extraordinary infrastructure where they control everything related to vaccines.