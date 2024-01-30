"THE INIQUITY OF THE AMORITES IS FULL" - PRAYER CALL JAN. 28, 2024

THE JUDGMENT CUP OF AMERICA IS FULL TO OVERFLOWING. THE TIME WILL NOT BE HELD BACK ANYMORE, THUS SAYS THE LORD.





----------------------------------------------------------------------

GENESIS 15:

*Now when the sun was going down, a deep sleep fell upon Abram; and behold horror and great darkness fell upon him. Then He said to Abram: “Know certainly that your descendants will be strangers in a land that is not theirs, and will serve them, and they will afflict them four hundred years. And also the nation whom they serve I will judge; afterward they shall come out with great possessions. Now as for you, you shall go to your fathers in peace; you shall be buried at a good old age. But in the fourth generation they shall return here, for the iniquity of the Amorites is not yet complete.”





Iniquity is a man's darkness. It is the embedded, "naturalistic", ingrained sin that has sunk bone deep and will not come loose even with washing, not unless it is washed in the blood of the Cross & the sinless lamb Jesus Christ. I first saw the cup in this prophecy: A CUP OF WRATH, June 7, 2019

https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/07/the-slavery-chronicles-pt-3-june-7th-2019/





In 2020 Yah showed me a cup, a terrible cup of all America's sin and told me He will make the nation drink everything she had ever done to Him & His creation. The prophecy is called BLOOD TO DRINK- https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/29/4150/





Since that time the Lord has mentioned several times that the people of the USA are literally "creating their own ending" by operating under a rebellious spirit & hard hearts that will not listen to His warnings.





Video: THE INIQUITY OF THE AMORITES https://youtu.be/iraFjikBwqY





Video: THE IRON PEN

https://youtu.be/nYq02NGPe3I









The word of the Lord is this: There is no more time left. The time is over. No longer will your judgements delay. You will retire the statements- "When will it happen", "When will these things fulfill". As it was in the words of Ezekiel you will no longer ask "When will anything happen." (Ezekiel 12: 26-28)





_Again the word of the Lord came to me, saying, “Son of man, look, the house of Israel is saying, ‘The vision that he sees is for many days from now and he prophesies of times far off.’ Therefore say to them, ‘Thus says the Lord God: “None of My words will be postponed any more, but the word which I speak will be done,” says the Lord God.’ _





SEE ALSO EZEK 12:15-16





Then they shall know that I am the Lord, when I scatter them among the nations and disperse them throughout the countries. But I will spare a few of their men from the sword, from famine, and from pestilence, that they may declare all their abominations among the Gentiles wherever they go. Then they shall know that I am the Lord.”





HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.



