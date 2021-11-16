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The Silence of God
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Have you experienced times when God seems silent, times when God seems not to hear, not to answer, not to care? This is something that each one of us has or will experience in our lives and as a Christian it is one of the biggest tests we have to face. In this video we will look at others who have experienced this silence and had their faith tested as ours will be, when we experience the Silence of God.
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We do not monitor video comments so if you would like to comment on or ask a question about anything in this video, please feel free to email us directly or use the "Contact Us" page on our web site:
website: www.sureword.co.uk
email: [email protected]
Many more videos available to watch for free on our web site:
http://www.sureword.co.uk/index.php?page=V
All of the videos we produce can be downloaded for free from our web site:
http://sureword.co.uk/index.php?page=DV
Our videos are available on the following platforms:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SureWordProphecy
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SureWordProphecy:9
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1029226
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/surewordprophecy
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qvLzliBfXftk
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