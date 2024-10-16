America Hangs in the Balance!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "Warning! Do not let your guard down! Things are not what they seem, for the enemy lurks in the shadows, waiting for another opportunity to kill, and destroy! - says The LORD!"