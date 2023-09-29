Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep 3175a - D’s Economic Agenda Is Failing, The [DS]/[CB/[JB] Lost The Shutdown Narrative
GalacticStorm
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3175a - Sept. 28, 2023

D’s Economic Agenda Is Failing, The [DS]/[CB/[JB] Lost The Shutdown Narrative

The [WEF] plan is falling apart, the great recession/green new deal is not working because the people are awake and they see the plan. Germany economic output is imploding. The EU admits that the [CBDC] will not be anonymous, they will track you. The shutdown will now be blamed on the Biden and the D's.


recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

