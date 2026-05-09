Unleavened Bread Part 2 - 2026

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While in the grave and in Hades in His spirit, Yahshua proclaimed that He had perfectly obeyed the Law, which, because of Adam's failure had brought death both physical and spiritual upon all humans. By that proclamation He “won” the keys to death and Hades. So now we receive the seed of Eternal Life at the point of our conversion, however the wholeness of Eternal Life is NOT granted until we overcome to the end by obeying the Law. Thank Yah for 1John 1:9.