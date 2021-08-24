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Awaiting the Next Wave of Cannabis IPOs
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30 views • August 24, 2021
#Cannabis #IPO The initial wave of cannabis SPACs have largely completed their qualifying transactions producing over $5B of M&A transaction value from their $1.8 billion of IPO proceeds. Viridian expects the second wave to be equally significant with approximately $5.9B of deals announced or projected.
9 SPAC mergers have been completed totaling $5.4B in merger value from $1.8B in IPO proceeds, 2 SPAC mergers are pending totaling $2.1B in merger value from only $270 M in IPO proceeds, and 7 SPACs are searching for a target after raising $1.2B from IPOs.
Completing cannabis SPAC deals has been difficult, particularly for larger US listed SPACS who are limited to non-plant touching deals. This has led 5 SPACs that started out searching for cannabis targets, to complete a merger in a different industry. On top of that, cannabis SPACs have generally paid above market multiples for their acquisitions.
Show Notes:
Awaiting the Second Wave of Cannabis SPACs
https://www.viridianca.com/chart2
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 775 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, products, reviews, and some random stuff. But as Jay-Z said "it's only entertainment."
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
9 SPAC mergers have been completed totaling $5.4B in merger value from $1.8B in IPO proceeds, 2 SPAC mergers are pending totaling $2.1B in merger value from only $270 M in IPO proceeds, and 7 SPACs are searching for a target after raising $1.2B from IPOs.
Completing cannabis SPAC deals has been difficult, particularly for larger US listed SPACS who are limited to non-plant touching deals. This has led 5 SPACs that started out searching for cannabis targets, to complete a merger in a different industry. On top of that, cannabis SPACs have generally paid above market multiples for their acquisitions.
Show Notes:
Awaiting the Second Wave of Cannabis SPACs
https://www.viridianca.com/chart2
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 775 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, products, reviews, and some random stuff. But as Jay-Z said "it's only entertainment."
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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