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Static in the Attic: I'm completely surrounded by idiots (#Me2) [02.08.2021]
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81 views • August 03, 2021
Original title: No BACON for Ca!!! Stupid is as Stupid Does
#mudflood #tartaria #megaliths @JonLevi @UAP @CONSPIRACY-R-US @WISE UP @Matrix Wisdom @PraveenMohan @StevenCrowder @pocketsofthefuture @Crossroads with JOSHUA PHILIPP @Robert Sepehr @Masaman @Kings and Generals @National Geographic @PowerfulJRE @Primitive Technology @reallygraceful @Rob Skiba @Ryan Reeves @Brien Foerster @The History Guy: History Deserves to Be Remembered @Dan Carlin @DAHBOO77 @Ancient Secret Discoveries @Mudfossil University @Mudfolks
1,491 viewsAug 2, 2021
Static in the attic
25.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/8hHXp5vYIyY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjnUvgimc9OjX843EzD1J_Q
#mudflood #tartaria #megaliths @JonLevi @UAP @CONSPIRACY-R-US @WISE UP @Matrix Wisdom @PraveenMohan @StevenCrowder @pocketsofthefuture @Crossroads with JOSHUA PHILIPP @Robert Sepehr @Masaman @Kings and Generals @National Geographic @PowerfulJRE @Primitive Technology @reallygraceful @Rob Skiba @Ryan Reeves @Brien Foerster @The History Guy: History Deserves to Be Remembered @Dan Carlin @DAHBOO77 @Ancient Secret Discoveries @Mudfossil University @Mudfolks
1,491 viewsAug 2, 2021
Static in the attic
25.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/8hHXp5vYIyY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjnUvgimc9OjX843EzD1J_Q
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