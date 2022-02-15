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Mind Warfare
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68 views • February 15, 2022
When ever you are bathed in an artificial electromagnetic field such as that of a smart meter, smart phone, smart watch, fit bit, smart street lighting, smart television or are travelling in a car which has a smart screen your thoughts and emotions can then be externally controlled. Many individuals are now claiming that those who live in cities and towns where they are constantly bathed in artificial electromagnetic radiation can not longer think for themselves. They appear to be unable to challenge any dictate which comes from those at the top of the world wide hierarchy who are believed to be dark Luciferians.
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