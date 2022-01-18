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Bill Aho Explains How Parents Can Customize Media Making it Kid-Friendly Via VidAngel
Counter Culture Mom
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0 view • January 18, 2022
VidAngel is one of Counter Culture Mom’s biggest picks for creating a kid-friendly media diet in the home. Bill Aho, CEO of VidAngel, explains why a filtering system is necessary when viewing current TV shows and movies. You don’t have to quit all of your subscriptions just yet. Find out how you can easily set custom filters for all of your favorite streaming media. Block anything from porn, swearing, sexual content, violence, and more, with just a couple of clicks. With VidAngel filtering your entertainment, you can finally grab a bag of popcorn and relax knowing there won’t be any major cringe moments while watching your next flick with your kids.


TAKEAWAYS

VidAngel personalizes filtering for media you already love watching

The reason we can no longer trust the MPAA rating system

The media trends that are negatively impacting our culture and kids

Tools you need to easily create a clean viewer experience at home


🛠 BILL’S TOOLS AND RESOURCES
Get VidAngel for $1 with code TINA: http://bit.ly/CCMvidangel
Submit a Show Request: https://vidangelsupport.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/new
Protect Your Family From Hollywood: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgJVfCrPIe4
MPAA Ratings: https://www.motionpictures.org/film-ratings
Plugged In Reviews: https://www.pluggedin.com/
Movie Guide Reviews: https://www.movieguide.org/
What Hollywood Won’t Tell You: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmMS5bcXLH8
Parents Television Council: https://www.parentstv.org/

🔗 CONNECT WITH BILL AHO
Website: http://bit.ly/CCMvidangel
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VidAngel/
LinkedIn Bill Aho: https://www.linkedin.com/in/billaho/
LinkedIn VidAngel: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vidangels/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vidangel/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PauseandReflect
Twitter: https://twitter.com/vidangel
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/vidangel

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup

📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/

🚍 POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR INFO
https://bit.ly/PCPTour
Keywords
violenceentertainmentpornfilteringswearingsexual contenttina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showvidangelbill aho
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