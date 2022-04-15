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FULL LOCKDOWNS IN CHINA [SHANGHAI DESCENDS INTO CHAOS]
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134 views • April 15, 2022
FULL LOCKDOWNS IN CHINA [SHANGHAI DESCENDS INTO CHAOS]
SHANGHAI DESCENDS INTO CHAOS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jBfJInd89b9W/
CHINA'S NEW NORMAL https://www.bitchute.com/video/qATtefpr4kHw/
⚠️GRAPHIC CONTENT⚠️ FULL LOCKDOWNS IN CHINA - MASS SUICIDE IN SHANGHAI https://www.bitchute.com/video/gk2x62EQTCr8/
https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump
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*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking] proveallthings1thess5v21.png
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
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SHANGHAI DESCENDS INTO CHAOS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jBfJInd89b9W/
CHINA'S NEW NORMAL https://www.bitchute.com/video/qATtefpr4kHw/
⚠️GRAPHIC CONTENT⚠️ FULL LOCKDOWNS IN CHINA - MASS SUICIDE IN SHANGHAI https://www.bitchute.com/video/gk2x62EQTCr8/
https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump
________________
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking] proveallthings1thess5v21.png
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
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