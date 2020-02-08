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neverlosetruth: Violations Kept Me From Posting, Violations Bring Me Back; We Are Lock-Step Close To Being China (MIRRORED)
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61 views • February 08, 2020
neverlosetruth: Violations Kept Me From Posting, Violations Bring Me Back; We Are Lock-Step Close To Being China (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/UV5Kvy_osnU
Censorship is exploding, and US officials are flat-out calling for bans on free speech. Everyone should care, ... right?
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
and to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.technocracy.news/house-climate-chair-calls-for-google-to-censor-climate-deniers-videos/
https://summit.news/2019/12/28/un-moves-towards-handing-dictatorships-power-to-control-the-internet/
https://www.axios.com/china-arrests-university-minnesota-twitter-e495cf47-d895-4014-9ac8-8dc76aa6004d.html
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/01/are-virginia-politicians-seriously-proposing-a-bill-that-makes-it-illegal-to-criticize-them.html
Category
News & Politics
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/UV5Kvy_osnU
Censorship is exploding, and US officials are flat-out calling for bans on free speech. Everyone should care, ... right?
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
and to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.technocracy.news/house-climate-chair-calls-for-google-to-censor-climate-deniers-videos/
https://summit.news/2019/12/28/un-moves-towards-handing-dictatorships-power-to-control-the-internet/
https://www.axios.com/china-arrests-university-minnesota-twitter-e495cf47-d895-4014-9ac8-8dc76aa6004d.html
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/01/are-virginia-politicians-seriously-proposing-a-bill-that-makes-it-illegal-to-criticize-them.html
Category
News & Politics
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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