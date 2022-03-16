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Top Secret Pfizer Documents - Massive 10 page List of Chemicals present in the JAB & Adverse Reactions Caused by Receiving it. 031522
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404 views • March 16, 2022
BREAKING NEWS : Top Secret Pfizer documents are going around online containing a massive 10 page list of chemicals present in the jab & adverse reactions caused by receiving it.
Research “1p36 deletion syndrome” the first on the list of many, you’ll be shocked to now what these evil entities have been injecting into our family, friends and loved ones.
PLS SHARE THE LIFE OUT OF THIS VIDEO.
Research “1p36 deletion syndrome” the first on the list of many, you’ll be shocked to now what these evil entities have been injecting into our family, friends and loved ones.
PLS SHARE THE LIFE OUT OF THIS VIDEO.
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