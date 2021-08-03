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Interview with Yuri Bezmenov - The End of Western Freedom & Civilization. The Time HAS ARRIVED.
Warn The People
Warn The People
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150 views • August 03, 2021
Western civilization is in the final stage of its demise. In this interview, Yuri Bezmenov gives you an insight into the process of CULTURAL MARXIST subversion that the west has unknowingly become the victim of. The current dictatorial Covid lockdowns are the beginning of the end of freedom in the western world. You are now living in MARXISM, you have BEEN conquered. Your life will not return to normal. You are now living in THEIR new 'normal'... a world of increasing digital/biological ENSLAVEMENT. There is no mainstream media anymore, it is 'mainstream' globalist/communist PROPAGANDA, and the demoralised population can't even tell the difference. The world is now entering it's final END stage ....GLOBAL COMMUNISM.... the biblical GREAT TRIBULATION. The nations have chosen godlessness, and have taken it upon themselves to rule their world through humanistic logic, so here you have it, the beginning of your humanistic rule.... Godless Communism. The world has been sliding into rampant sin for decades now, but in recent years it has reached a breaking point. How long did you think ABOMINATIONS like 'homosexual marriage' would be allowed to exist ?!?! We are now entering the Biblical GREAT TRIBULATION and the Mark of the Beast is right around the corner. Jesus is the ONLY way, run to Him now before it is too late.
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communismmark of the beastmedical tyrannyend timeyuri bezmenovend of the agecovid vaccines
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