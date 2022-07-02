Uncensored: Dr Peter McCullough Under Fire! Shoots Back with the FACTS! Plus DNA Damage, SADS & More

Dr. Peter McCullough received a letter from the American Board of Internal Medicine claiming he was spreading false information. He joins Maria Zeee today to discuss how this will propel him even further towards continuing to speak the truth, DNA damage, whether it can be reversed, SADS, and more.

To view the Senate Committee Hearing, visit the link below:

https://zeeemedia.com/interview/dr-peter-mccullough-md-mph-testifies-at-the-texas-senate-hhs/

All of Dr. McCullough's links can be found below:

https://petermcculloughmd.com/

The Courage to Face Covid-19 can be found via this link:

https://couragetofacecovid.com/

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To prepare you and your family, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States):

https://heavensharvest.com/