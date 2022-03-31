X22 REPORT- Conspiracy Is Now Truth, The [CB] Agenda Is In Trouble

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Conspiracy Is Now Truth, The [CB] Agenda Is In Trouble
The [CB]/[DS] players just confirmed that the New World Order and the Great Reset were never conspiracy theories, they are now the truth. The patriots already know the playbook, the people are awake, their plan is in trouble. The [CB] is proceeding without a cover story.
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All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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