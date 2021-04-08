Emotions and Cancer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
Is there an emotional or spiritual component that can affect the growth of cancer cells? In this clip, Dr. Chris Motley explains how emotional toxins can interfere with your body’s electrical flow, leading to chronic diseases like cancer. Check out the full episode to learn how your emotional and spiritual health have a direct and tangible impact on your physical wellbeing… and what you can do to return balance and health to your life.