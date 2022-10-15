Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Word To The Unvaccinated
215 views
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
Published a month ago |

MIRRORED from G3N3SIS

Oct 4, 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFWQ-rdcCJM 

If you're still unvaccinated out there, remember that you resisted 1 trillion dollars worth of global advertising and fear mongering.

That's YOU being a bad ass right there!👊🏻

Keywords
freedomvaccinesresistancetyrannyunvaxxedbraveheroescovid 19plandemicstand strong

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket