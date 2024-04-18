Foreign Underground Colorado Government running everything on Surface?

Scroll down for most recent posts: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick





https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/gallery/2018/jun/22/nuclear-armageddon-us-preparations-doomsday-war-in-pictures





#WBNemesis might be the answer. Ask me, Steven G. Erickson, the question. The US Court System is based on Human & Narcotics Trafficking for Money Laundering. It is run offshore &/or for underground. How is that working out for you?





Russia was squeezed. There was an embargo. So, not their money system is strong. They actually build things there. There is plenty of energy & resources. The LBGTQ+ is allowed & the family & community structure is bolstered, not destroyed.





The 3rd World isn’t invading Russia & Iran. So, it is the Gay Pedophile Satanists want them gone, just like they do all the Freedom, Christianity, & Whites will be eradicated first of of the US, UK, Europe & then Russia first, & then everyone else on surface will be wiped out ... if we let them.





The psychopaths doing all this can’t continue if they are dead, not us. It is them, or us. Make a choice. Take action.