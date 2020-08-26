More Experts Concede: Covid Lockdowns Were A Disaster

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From mainstream publications like the Wall Street Journal to top government health advisors in the UK, a consensus is building that the sledgehammer of Covid lockdowns has been an unmitigated disaster. It's good news that more mainstream sources are coming our way, but the dark forces of authoritarianism are not about to release their grasp so easily. Also today - Plasma treatment is getting the HCQ treatment in the MSM and New York sees introduction of mandatory detention and vaccine bill.