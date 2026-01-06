BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Liquidity BOMB: How $17 Billion in Secret Cash Couldn't Stop the Silver Surge
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
108 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
153 views • 1 day ago

John Michael Chambers cuts through the noise to expose the engineered collapse of the central banking system—and the historic wealth transfer now underway.


The $17 Billion Confession: Why did “too big to fail” banks make a desperate, overnight dash to the Fed’s emergency repo window? Chambers breaks down the shocking liquidity crisis triggered by silver’s explosive rise—and what it reveals about systemic insolvency.


Silver as the Weapon: How the surge in physical silver is unraveling decades of market manipulation, forcing margin calls, and exposing the Fed’s last stand.


Recaptured Wealth: From $160 trillion in the Saint Germain Trust to pallets of seized cash and recaptured gold, Chambers reveals the scale of recovered assets now backing America’s sovereign revival.


The New American Economy: What does “repatriation of wealth,” a sovereign wealth fund, and the end of the Federal Reserve really mean for everyday citizens?


2026: The Dawning of the Golden Age: With foreign investment pouring in, debt jubilee on the horizon, and a national dividend being prepared, Chambers maps out the tangible opportunities—and urgent actions—required to thrive through the transition.


This isn’t speculation—it’s a strategic intel drop for those ready to exit the old system and step into the new. Tune in and understand why nothing can stop what’s coming.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals. CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting

Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
market manipulationgolden agejohn michael chamberswealth transferdebt jubileenational dividendasset recoverycentral banking collapsefed repo crisissilver weaponsaint germain trustsovereign revivalnew american economy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A nation’s breaking point: Massive fraud case embodies epidemic of distrust

A nation’s breaking point: Massive fraud case embodies epidemic of distrust

Willow Tohi
Maduro regime left Venezuela&#8217;s ports in shambles

Maduro regime left Venezuela’s ports in shambles

Ramon Tomey
&#8220;We can&#8217;t keep up&#8221;: Soaring winter energy bills push Maryland families to the brink

“We can’t keep up”: Soaring winter energy bills push Maryland families to the brink

Belle Carter
SBA suspends nearly 7,000 Minnesota borrowers over suspected pandemic loan fraud

SBA suspends nearly 7,000 Minnesota borrowers over suspected pandemic loan fraud

Laura Harris
Gold and silver finish volatile 2025 with historic gains amid market turmoil

Gold and silver finish volatile 2025 with historic gains amid market turmoil

Kevin Hughes
Currency collapse and 40% inflation fuel deadly clashes across Iran, prompting nationwide shutdown

Currency collapse and 40% inflation fuel deadly clashes across Iran, prompting nationwide shutdown

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy