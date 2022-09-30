Monte Rainier 23 Gennaio 2019

Immagini https://www.amusingplanet.com/2013/10/the-shadow-of-mount-rainier.html Phuket Word https://youtu.be/PcWiUSaLSMM
ATTENZIONE: TUTTI I LINK DEI VIDEO BRIGHTEON SONO BANNATI A LIVELLO MONDIALE DALLA MAGGIOR PARTE DEI SOCIAL (es. Facebook, Twitter, ecc.)
AL MOMENTO FUNZIONA TELEGRAM E QUASI TUTTE LE E MAIL.
https://www.tinelli.eu
Per supportare il canale https://www.PayPal.Me/DinoTinelli
AMAZON: LIBRO DI DINO TINELLI "IL RISVEGLIO" https://www.amazon.it/Risveglio-Terra-Piana-Dino-Tinelli-ebook/dp/B07RBN4XQ8/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1556959977&sr=8-1-fkmrnull
COPIA OMAGGIO https://issuu.com/dirose/docs/risveglio_copia_omaggio
https://www.tinelli.eu/indice.html
1° canale http://www.youtube.com/c/DinoTinelli
2° canale Youtube https://www.youtube.com/c/DinoTinelli_nuovo
Playlist di Dino Tinelli https://www.youtube.com/user/tinellidino/playlists
My Radio https://www.spreaker.com/user/10657103
✔ NON SONO MEMBRO DELLA “FLAT EARTH SOCIETY”. Si tratta di un gruppo di opposizione controllata che diffonde menzogne sulle verità della Terra Piatta fornendo informazioni fasulle inserite a quelle corrette.
✔NOTA SUPPLEMENTARE
Se non siete d’accordo, se non vi piace il video, non guardatelo.
Le playlist aiutano a trovare le tematiche che cercate.
Questo il link https://www.youtube.com/user/tinellidino
Mettere in discussione, fare ricerca, eseguire prove e confutare fatti scientifici da tutte le angolazioni è scienza.
Credere ciecamente in ciò che ci hanno detto ed insegnato attraverso la scolarizzazione obbligatoria è religione.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.