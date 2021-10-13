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10/8/2021 A netizen reveals her dad passed away 13 days after his Moderna shot, however the death certificate which took them 8 months to get claims the cause of death was natural causes. She believes the CCP Virus vaccine is out of control, hurting lots of people and lots of families.