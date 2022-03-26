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37 year old Lawyer experienced some side effects after her first dose of VAXX POISON
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195 views • March 26, 2022
Mrs. Cora Faith Walker was a former Missouri state legislator until 2019. She resigned her position and became chief policy director for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. She held that position until one week ago.
Mrs. Walker, 37, wished St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones a happy birthday via Twitter on March 10 at 9:44 a.m.
FULL STORY:
https://thecovidblog.com/2022/03/20/young-sudden-post-injection-deaths-continues-while-ukraine-distraction-propaganda-has-a-nazi-problem/
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Mrs. Walker, 37, wished St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones a happy birthday via Twitter on March 10 at 9:44 a.m.
FULL STORY:
https://thecovidblog.com/2022/03/20/young-sudden-post-injection-deaths-continues-while-ukraine-distraction-propaganda-has-a-nazi-problem/
Mirrored - Boot Camp
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Prisoner
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner
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