Do we need to pray?

Pearls of Wisdom

Why do all religions teach us to pray?





In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Suchada and Navasit





1. Why do all religions teach us to pray?

2. Does praying rally make things happen?

3. Is determination or setting intentions also some kind of prayer?

4. Why does it makes someone feel good secure, if he prays with total trust and believe?

5. What is the difference between prayer and chanting?

6. What is the meaning of “prayer” on a spiritual journey?





You can find all the pictures that I use in the video on my blogpage

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/do-need-pray



If you want to ask a question, we will talk about it and either answer it private or consider to make a video.

Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.



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