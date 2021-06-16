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Oppergek Groenendijk ziet chemtrails!
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293 views • June 16, 2021
Oppergek Groenendijk is aan het wandelen en ontdekt hoog in de lucht chemtrails. Gif mensen! 'Psychopatenpiloten' vliegen rond en vergiftigen ons!
Tja, zo gaat dat, oude complotjes worden weer uit de kast getrokken nu de gekkies niet meer hoeven te brallen over 'vrijheid en dictatuur'.
Leve de chemtrails!
Tja, zo gaat dat, oude complotjes worden weer uit de kast getrokken nu de gekkies niet meer hoeven te brallen over 'vrijheid en dictatuur'.
Leve de chemtrails!
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