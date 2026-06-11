TULSI'S BRIEFING, TRUMP'S TIMING: How the DNI Exit Sets the Stage for Justice





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The clock is ticking. The exits are closing. And in the final weeks of her tenure, Tulsi Gabbard is about to drop the motherlode.





In this critical strategic update, Juan O Savin reveals the cascade of justice accelerating toward the midterms. Tulsi Gabbard—briefed over many months by the very people now testifying before federal grand juries—is preparing to release documentation that will take months and months to dissect. Russia gate. Election fraud. The global conspiracy. She's a lame duck with nothing to lose, and she's going to fire it all off before walking away to care for her husband. The genius? She takes the heat—and the truth stays in the light.





Meanwhile, the machinery of justice is being assembled. In a sweeping blanket vote, the Senate confirmed 51 appointees in a single shot—two-thirds of them for the Department of Justice. The leverage positions are being filled. The momentum is shifting. And the most important position of all—Attorney General—is about to be named.





Pete Hegseth has submitted his documentation. He's been under review for weeks. And by all indications, President Trump is about to name him to replace Pam Bondi. Hegseth has already declared that the entire Department of Justice needs to be gutted and rebuilt—it's gone way off the rails.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.