© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1 Out of Every 35 in Pfizer Study DEAD
Follow
1
Share
Report
111 views • March 08, 2022
Clip from The David Knight Show, revealing what Pfizer and the FDA already knew, but chose to IGNORE about the dangerous and deadly side effects of the jabs
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.