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Power Unto The Beast - Economy Of Francesco Part 2 - WUP 112 (Dubbing Indonesia)
Sign of The Times
Sign of The Times
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34 views • July 20, 2022

Di Episode 112 kita terus menyusun teka-teki untuk melihat bagaimana raja-raja di bumi akan memberikan kekuatan kepada binatang Wahyu. Siapa di balik semua bencana dan perang ini, dan apa yang akan mereka gunakan untuk menerapkan Ekonomi Francesco mereka?

WUP 112 - LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY

Google pulls ads on meteorologist tracking climate for ‘unreliable and harmful claims’
Sky News Australia YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/CZy8mgD05QA

Pope Francis consecrates Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary
ROME REPORTS in English YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/cyYYRXtP8-g

Calling the Shots: Dr. Bryan Ardis Believes Pope Francis Is Behind
The JD Rucker Show Rumble Channel
https://rumble.com/vulecc-calling-the-shots-dr.-bryan-ardis-believes-pope-francis-is-behind-covid-and.html

Sen. Blackburn asks Supreme Court nominee to define 'woman' | USA TODAY
USA TODAY YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/BWtGzJxiONU

Avi Yemini Twitter Account
https://twitter.com/OzraeliAvi/status/1511592396475465731

https://nypost.com/2022/04/02/pope-francis-considering-trip-to-kyiv-ukraine-amid-russia-war/

https://www.breitbart.com/environment/2022/04/03/u-n-chief-guterres-acts-to-ensure-private-companies-obey-climate-orders/

https://www.ncronline.org/news/opinion/why-economy-francesco-can-develop-new-economics-and-create-better-world

https://allarab.news/uae-israel-and-us-launch-religious-coexistence-group-to-promote-interfaith-dialogue/

https://www.americamagazine.org/faith/2021/10/04/francis-faith-leaders-climate-change-cop26-241554

https://www.businessinsider.com/business-leaders-join-pope-francis-promote-council-inclusive-capitalism-2020-12?IR=T

https://www.breitbart.com/environment/2022/04/03/u-n-chief-guterres-acts-to-ensure-private-companies-obey-climate-orders/

https://www.ncronline.org/news/earthbeat/covid-19-global-warming-and-diminishing-catholic-guilt

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/news/2022-03/fr-arturo-sosa-interview-jesuit-400-anniversary-canonisation.html

https://www.americamagazine.org/faith/2022/03/16/great-resignation-john-paul-laborem-exercens-242554

https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/mumbai-sunday-streets-every-week-roads-shut-7835938/

https://www.euractiv.com/section/transport/news/albanian-cities-to-go-car-free-one-day-a-month-to-save-fuel/

https://www.sundaystreetssf.com/

https://www.europeantimes.news/2022/03/esa-calls-eu-leaders-to-establish-a-european-weekly-common-day-of-rest/

Keywords
bible studyspirit of prophecysigns of the timeswhats up profwuplast day event
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