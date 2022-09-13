Refugees from the Kharkiv region share the consequences of the Ukrainian "liberation" of the territories.
"Forty people were slaughtered near Vysokoe," said one of the refugees.
Residents of the Kharkiv region added that they left everything there: business, housing, household and cars.
