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Call for a Public Forum Concerning Health Officer Appointment
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10 views • December 24, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). December 14th, 2021.
"When the district attorney was appointed in Nevada county, you had a panel of people that were very skilled, that were DAs and people of that sort that interviewed us first.
"We didn't have a public forum. It was online. That is something the public really deserves. This is a position where the public health officer can order this county to shut down, can order all of us, you and everyone else. They made these orders last year, and we argued with some of them."
"We've wanted to talk to our health officer. We've wanted our health officer to integrate with local physicians and do it in a public fashion, where people can understand what's going on, and that has never happened."
"When the district attorney was appointed in Nevada county, you had a panel of people that were very skilled, that were DAs and people of that sort that interviewed us first.
"We didn't have a public forum. It was online. That is something the public really deserves. This is a position where the public health officer can order this county to shut down, can order all of us, you and everyone else. They made these orders last year, and we argued with some of them."
"We've wanted to talk to our health officer. We've wanted our health officer to integrate with local physicians and do it in a public fashion, where people can understand what's going on, and that has never happened."
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