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Plandemic Pt 1 - Dr Judy Mikovits
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85 views • May 06, 2020
The truth about COVID-19 and the planned vaccinations. Many many doctors and self-respecting professional have come forward across the planet. It is now known clearly this was a global effort, by certain Health Agencies, talking heads and Media to attack your personal health and freedom as a human being. Don't let the size of the lie scare you. We are the billions and it is time we came together as one and decide what is to occur on this planet. Our sisters and brothers in other countries and even in militaries are on the same page. Only the propaganda wants us divided. We are really not divided. You know that don't you.
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