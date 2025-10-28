Catherine Connolly: Ireland’s new president minces no words on Gaza genocide, US-NATO militarism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"History did not begin on October 7. It's important to point out the history of the many atrocities committed by the Israeli regime. Western countries should have no say about Hamas. They should stop the genocide. Hamas is part of the fabric of the Palestinian people. Israel is acting as a terrorist state, they have gone absolutely out of control."
