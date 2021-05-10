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Black Lives Matter: Hysteria and Lies
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13 views • May 10, 2021
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Jared Taylor of American Renaissance describes the lies, hysterical accusations, and wild demands of the Black Lives Matters movement. Its excesses and outrages are helping push more and more whites towards a realistic understanding of race.
First posted to YouTube on December 25, 2015. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance describes the lies, hysterical accusations, and wild demands of the Black Lives Matters movement. Its excesses and outrages are helping push more and more whites towards a realistic understanding of race.
First posted to YouTube on December 25, 2015. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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