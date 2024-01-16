Create New Account
JD Farag: Prophecy Update 20240114 - Profound Last Days Confusion
Published 16 hours ago

JD Farag


Jan 14, 2024


Prophecy Update 2024-01-14

Profound Last Days Confusion


Pastor JD provides two chilling examples that reveal how the profound confusion in these last days is fulfilling Bible prophecy, specific to how close the rapture is.


Transcript and Links available at the source site.


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytkc3dkdjc3P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=

Keywords
barack obamatrumppresidentchristiantechnologyprophecyraptureconspiracy theorylast daysmessianicdisinformationdemocracymisinformationprophecy updateprofoundconfusionsave the worldjd faragpowerlesshopless

