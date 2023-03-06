Here’s How Microbes Collaborate to Turn Wood Into Nutrients

Ever wondered what happens to fallen logs in the forest?

Well, there are different mechanisms that come into play to break down the wood, but have you ever wondered what's left after the process of decay?

In this video, Dimitrios Floudas, a researcher and principal investigator at BECC (Biodiversity and Ecosystem services in a Changing Climate) whose research primarily focuses on how mushroom-forming fungi break down organic matter produced by other organisms, explains. ♻️

According to Dimitrios, the majority of fungi will leave you with a fibriloge material, discolored in appearance, and mostly composed of cellulose. 🍄

But don't be fooled! Cellulose is quickly utilized, and after a year or two of decomposition, all that's left is soft material that other microbes will continue to utilize until there's NOTHING left.

