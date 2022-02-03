X22 REPORT - [Zero-Day], Pure Evil Is About To Be Exposed To The World, Buckle Up

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[ZERO-DAY], PURE EVIL IS ABOUT TO BE EXPOSED TO THE WORLD, BUCKLE UP
The [DS] is panicking, Trump is making another move, this move is bringing Truth Social online. Zero-day, the [DS] will spin the information but when it gets out of control they will move to red line2, communication blackout. The [DS] is now prepping for the fallout, Zucker resigned from CNN, Whoopi Goldberg suspended form the View, Maddow leaves her show, everything is about to change, buckle up pure evil is about to be exposed to the world.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.