Hosanna - Hillsong Worship

'Hosanna' from the Hillsong Worship album 'Saviour King', released in July 2007.



Lyrics:



Verse 1

I see the King of glory

Coming on the clouds with fire

The whole earth shakes

The whole earth shakes



I see His love and mercy

Washing over all our sin

The people sing

The people sing



Chorus

Hosanna

Hosanna

Hosanna in the highest



Verse 2

I see a generation

Rising up to take their place

With selfless faith

With selfless faith



I see a near revival

Stirring as we pray and seek

We're on our knees

We're on our knees



Bridge

Heal my heart and make it clean

Open up my eyes to the things unseen

Show me how to love like You have loved me

Break my heart for what breaks Yours

Everything I am for Your Kingdom's cause

As I walk from earth into eternity