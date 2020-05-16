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Hosanna - Hillsong Worship
Infowarior
Infowarior
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38 views • May 16, 2020
'Hosanna' from the Hillsong Worship album 'Saviour King', released in July 2007.

Lyrics:

Verse 1
I see the King of glory
Coming on the clouds with fire
The whole earth shakes
The whole earth shakes

I see His love and mercy
Washing over all our sin
The people sing
The people sing

Chorus
Hosanna
Hosanna
Hosanna in the highest

Verse 2
I see a generation
Rising up to take their place
With selfless faith
With selfless faith

I see a near revival
Stirring as we pray and seek
We're on our knees
We're on our knees

Bridge
Heal my heart and make it clean
Open up my eyes to the things unseen
Show me how to love like You have loved me
Break my heart for what breaks Yours
Everything I am for Your Kingdom's cause
As I walk from earth into eternity
Keywords
christianityhosannahillsong-worship
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