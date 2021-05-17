Corstet 5 Minute Overview - Cryptocurrency #6: Elon Musk Jumps Aboard Dogecoin

In this 5 minute overview of today's 30 minute broadcast, Dr. Corsi continues his series with an examination of the basic concepts of cryptocurrency.



Many different cryptocurrencies have been created, and more are being launched.



Technology guru Elon Musk has made statements that have influenced people to lean toward a particular cryptocurrency.



What should you look for when deciding upon a specific cryptocurrency?



This deep dive into cryptocurrency gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand digital currency as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.



Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com