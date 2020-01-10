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5 Dark Dirty SECRETS of Catholic Church EXPOSED (MIRRORED)
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28 views • January 10, 2020
5 Dark Dirty SECRETS of Catholic Church EXPOSED (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel SUPERLATIVES at:-
https://youtu.be/d_lKajUJrAo
30 Day FREE TRIAL Audible: http://amzn.to/2glRlZ4
5 Dark Dirty SECRETS of Catholic Church EXPOSED
Click here to SUBSCRIBE: https://goo.gl/zF1PI8
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Catholic Church has been and continues to be one of the most powerful organizations on the planet. Discover the darker sides of the Church as SUPERLATIVES takes a look at 10 of the Darkest and Deepest Secrets Of The Catholic Church Thank you!
FACT #1 - 0:05 : Castrati
FACT #2 - 2:16 : Priest Controversy
FACT #3 - 4:23 : Francisco Franco & The 300,000 Lost Children of Spain
FACT #4 - 6:04 : Axed Nun
FACT #5 - 8:29 : Women Asylums
This world is an incredible place. SUPERLATIVES aims at bringing you the most interesting top 10 videos on YouTube. Whether its facts, educational or just plain interesting, I love it all. There is SO much out there, and I want to learn and educate you on as much as we can!
If you have any ideas or requests for future videos, let me know in the comments! Thanks so much for watching :)
MUSIC:
Deep Space by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution licence (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
SOURCES:
Castrati
http://www.religioustolerance.org/rcccast.htm
Priest
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Priest_shortage_in_the_Catholic_Church
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catholic_Church_sexual_abuse_cases
300,000 Lost Children
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lost_children_of_Francoism
Axed Nun
https://www.rediff.com/news/2009/mar/02sister-abhaya-case-haunts-investigators.htm
Category
Education
Mirrored from YouTube channel SUPERLATIVES at:-
https://youtu.be/d_lKajUJrAo
30 Day FREE TRIAL Audible: http://amzn.to/2glRlZ4
5 Dark Dirty SECRETS of Catholic Church EXPOSED
Click here to SUBSCRIBE: https://goo.gl/zF1PI8
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Catholic Church has been and continues to be one of the most powerful organizations on the planet. Discover the darker sides of the Church as SUPERLATIVES takes a look at 10 of the Darkest and Deepest Secrets Of The Catholic Church Thank you!
FACT #1 - 0:05 : Castrati
FACT #2 - 2:16 : Priest Controversy
FACT #3 - 4:23 : Francisco Franco & The 300,000 Lost Children of Spain
FACT #4 - 6:04 : Axed Nun
FACT #5 - 8:29 : Women Asylums
This world is an incredible place. SUPERLATIVES aims at bringing you the most interesting top 10 videos on YouTube. Whether its facts, educational or just plain interesting, I love it all. There is SO much out there, and I want to learn and educate you on as much as we can!
If you have any ideas or requests for future videos, let me know in the comments! Thanks so much for watching :)
MUSIC:
Deep Space by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution licence (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
SOURCES:
Castrati
http://www.religioustolerance.org/rcccast.htm
Priest
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Priest_shortage_in_the_Catholic_Church
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catholic_Church_sexual_abuse_cases
300,000 Lost Children
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lost_children_of_Francoism
Axed Nun
https://www.rediff.com/news/2009/mar/02sister-abhaya-case-haunts-investigators.htm
Category
Education
Keywords
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