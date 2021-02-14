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Democrats Didn’t Want Trump’s Legal Team to Call in Pelosi_Why?
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1281 views • February 14, 2021
BREAKING: John Solomon says DC police keeping interviews with key capitol security officials secret.
Here’s Why the Democrats Didn’t Want Trump’s Legal Team to Call in Pelosi to Testify in Sham Impeachment Trial
The House impeachment managers folded Saturday morning and backed off witnesses after Trump’s legal team announced that Speaker Pelosi would be called in to testify.
The Democrats went straight to closing arguments because they have no case and they wanted to protect Nancy Pelosi.
The reason why the Democrats didn’t want Pelosi to testify is because along with Mitch McConnel she knew about the planned attack on the Capitol beforehand.
The FBI, NYPD and USCP had prior knowledge of plans for violence at the US Capitol, including intel threatening murder of police officers.
If this was a planned attack, you can’t accuse the President of inciting a spontaneous attack when it was planned days before.
Investigative reporter John Solomon filed a FOIA request for records related to the DC police’s probe of the siege of the Capitol.
Watch Actionable Intelligence with Eric Greitens on Real America's Voice, weekdays at 6pm ET. For more information, visit https://www.ericgreitensmedia.com.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/democrats-didnt-want-trumps-legal-team-call-pelosi-testify-sham-impeachment-trial/
Here’s Why the Democrats Didn’t Want Trump’s Legal Team to Call in Pelosi to Testify in Sham Impeachment Trial
The House impeachment managers folded Saturday morning and backed off witnesses after Trump’s legal team announced that Speaker Pelosi would be called in to testify.
The Democrats went straight to closing arguments because they have no case and they wanted to protect Nancy Pelosi.
The reason why the Democrats didn’t want Pelosi to testify is because along with Mitch McConnel she knew about the planned attack on the Capitol beforehand.
The FBI, NYPD and USCP had prior knowledge of plans for violence at the US Capitol, including intel threatening murder of police officers.
If this was a planned attack, you can’t accuse the President of inciting a spontaneous attack when it was planned days before.
Investigative reporter John Solomon filed a FOIA request for records related to the DC police’s probe of the siege of the Capitol.
Watch Actionable Intelligence with Eric Greitens on Real America's Voice, weekdays at 6pm ET. For more information, visit https://www.ericgreitensmedia.com.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/democrats-didnt-want-trumps-legal-team-call-pelosi-testify-sham-impeachment-trial/
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